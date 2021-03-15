Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 69,001 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,001 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $17,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWPH. Citigroup cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.38.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at $209,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at $404,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 776,304 shares of company stock worth $8,632,077. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $215.22 on Monday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $217.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.13 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

