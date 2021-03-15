Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 73,100 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of SciPlay worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.