Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,690,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Guardant Health by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $142.96 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.12.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,761,582.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,499,935 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.