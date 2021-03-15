Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 464.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.12% of AMC Networks worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $78.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

