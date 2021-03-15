Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,179 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Univar Solutions worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.51, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

