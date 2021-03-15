Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 950.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.54% of Plantronics worth $17,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLT. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Plantronics by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Plantronics by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLT opened at $41.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

