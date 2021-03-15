Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 279,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.68% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 919,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of GILT opened at $13.36 on Monday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.