Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 103,773 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,773 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of News worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of News by 41.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 23.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of News by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,692,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,560,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NWS opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.68. News Co. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.