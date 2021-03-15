Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,489,798 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489,798 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Stride worth $18,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stride by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $28.73 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.