Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,300 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Regal Beloit worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 7.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBC opened at $152.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average is $116.30. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

