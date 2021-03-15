Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 22,900 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.46% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

