Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 230,000 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Central Pacific Financial worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPF opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $760.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

