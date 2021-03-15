Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 24,100 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of American National Group worth $17,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in American National Group in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in American National Group by 1,222.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American National Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American National Group in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $103.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $103.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

