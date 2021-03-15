Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 258,128 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.05% of Otter Tail worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 412,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

OTTR stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.89%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.