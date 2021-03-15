Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 318,995 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Element Solutions worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,773 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,391 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,824,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,527,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

