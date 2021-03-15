Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 538,400 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 6,793.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 161,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.85.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,428,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $150.20 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

