Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.25% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $362.68 million, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.65.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,186. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

