Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $17.05 Million Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 174,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of J2 Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 51.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $119.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

