Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Builders FirstSource worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 215.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 148,313 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 390.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

