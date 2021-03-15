Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 495,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 11th total of 345,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 990.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSDF traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $47.05. 2,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. Renault has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNSDF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Renault from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

