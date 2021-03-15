renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $744.31 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $56,251.57 or 0.99873129 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $744.31 million and $1.56 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.31 or 0.00458627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00053996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00095380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00562524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 13,232 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

