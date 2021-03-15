Render Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $215,953.00 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Render Token has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $62.67 million and approximately $215,953.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00049069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.57 or 0.00661953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026078 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00035477 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,853,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,935,103 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

