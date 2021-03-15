ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

SOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

ReneSola stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

