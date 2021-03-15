Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 218.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Renewable Energy Group worth $18,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 712.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 153,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 93,496 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $80.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

