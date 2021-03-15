Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $10.24. Renren shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 2 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

