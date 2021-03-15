Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $10.24. Renren shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 2 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

