ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Update

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,548,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS REOS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. 3,552,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,265. ReoStar Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
