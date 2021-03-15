ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Update

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,548,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS REOS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. 3,552,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,265. ReoStar Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11.

Get ReoStar Energy alerts:

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ReoStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReoStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.