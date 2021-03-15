Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce sales of $117.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.87 million. Repligen reported sales of $76.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $514.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.63 million to $520.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $601.29 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $636.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Repligen stock opened at $194.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.14. Repligen has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,014 shares of company stock worth $9,546,059. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

