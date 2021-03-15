Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rush Street Interactive, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Rush Street Interactive in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rush Street Interactive’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RSI. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

