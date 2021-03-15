Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX):

3/8/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $257.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $257.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $265.00 to $257.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MRTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.81. 342,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $249.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.75.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 497,818 shares of company stock valued at $94,010,262. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 258.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 151,780 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

