Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sleep Country Canada (SCCAF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS: SCCAF):

3/4/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/4/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $32.50 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

