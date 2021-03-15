Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG):

3/9/2021 – NanoString Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – NanoString Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/3/2021 – NanoString Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – NanoString Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – NanoString Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – NanoString Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – NanoString Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/20/2021 – NanoString Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – NanoString Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – NanoString Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

NSTG stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,090. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,411,138. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after acquiring an additional 845,805 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,193,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

