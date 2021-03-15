Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Splunk (SPLK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) recently:

3/10/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $177.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Splunk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Splunk is expected to benefit from software-revenue growth and new customer wins. Additionally, solid demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to drive subscription revenues. Data-to-Everything Platform including Data Fabric Search, Data Stream Processor and Splunk Mission Control is expected to witness strong momentum. Moreover, strategic acquisitions and an expanding partner base are key catalysts. Further, the successful transition to a renewable model from perpetual license model is expected to drive the top line in the long haul. However, this transition hurt Splunk’s cash-flow generation ability, which does not bode well for investors. Moreover, slowing maintenance & services revenues amid intensifying competition remains a headwind. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

1/22/2021 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

SPLK traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,394. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.52 and its 200-day moving average is $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Splunk Inc alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $913,093.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,241 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,334 shares of company stock worth $5,721,585. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.