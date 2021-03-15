Research Analysts Set Expectations for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Flexion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLXN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Shares of FLXN opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $591.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 691,089 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

