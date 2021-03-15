Research Analysts Set Expectations for General Electric’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

General Electric stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

