Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Galapagos (GLPG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) recently:
- 3/11/2021 – Galapagos had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Galapagos had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/25/2021 – Galapagos was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Galapagos was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.
- 2/19/2021 – Galapagos was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 2/11/2021 – Galapagos had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/11/2021 – Galapagos was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/10/2021 – Galapagos was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/19/2021 – Galapagos was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 1/19/2021 – Galapagos had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.50 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $82.39 on Monday. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $80.63 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.