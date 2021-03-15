Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Galapagos (GLPG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) recently:

3/11/2021 – Galapagos had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Galapagos had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/25/2021 – Galapagos was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Galapagos was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

2/19/2021 – Galapagos was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/11/2021 – Galapagos had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2021 – Galapagos was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/10/2021 – Galapagos was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/19/2021 – Galapagos was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/19/2021 – Galapagos had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.50 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $82.39 on Monday. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $80.63 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

