Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

Several brokerages have commented on ROIC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,431. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.