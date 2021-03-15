REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

REV Group stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $19.99. 9,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. REV Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of REV Group by 306.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

