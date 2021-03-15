REV Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for REV Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for REV Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

REVG opened at $20.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

