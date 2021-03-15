REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. REV Group traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 450307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REVG. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get REV Group alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.