Revain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $5.94 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00048984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00659815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00072166 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035432 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

