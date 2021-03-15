Revain (REV) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $5.20 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.09 or 0.00661679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00071478 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.