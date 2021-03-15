Reviewing Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) & Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aziyo Biologics N/A N/A N/A Gritstone Oncology -2,962.52% -101.31% -68.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and Gritstone Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aziyo Biologics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 125.59 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -5.16

Aziyo Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone Oncology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aziyo Biologics and Gritstone Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aziyo Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gritstone Oncology 1 0 2 0 2.33

Aziyo Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.91%. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.02%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

Summary

Aziyo Biologics beats Gritstone Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure. The company also provides FiberCel, ViBone, and OsterGro V that are viable matrices designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated human cellular dermal matrix designed to meet a range of surgical needs. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. The company sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland. It has additional offices in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

