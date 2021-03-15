Reviewing Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Subsea 7’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.13 -$217.75 million $0.32 10.47 Subsea 7 $3.66 billion 1.00 -$83.60 million $0.05 229.10

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subsea 7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nine Energy Service and Subsea 7, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 4 0 0 2.00 Subsea 7 0 2 5 0 2.71

Nine Energy Service currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.45%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.74, suggesting that its stock price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29% Subsea 7 -33.70% -9.32% -6.67%

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Nine Energy Service on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations for oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations and inter-array cables, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 5 chartered vessels and 91 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

