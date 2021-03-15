Reviewing RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Relmada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,976.61% N/A -279.41% Relmada Therapeutics N/A -32.03% -31.41%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Relmada Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Relmada Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 79.67%. Given Relmada Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Relmada Therapeutics is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Relmada Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 1,143.50 -$1.40 million N/A N/A Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($2.16) -16.32

Relmada Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relmada Therapeutics beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. It is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions. The company is also developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; BuTab, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine; and MepiGel, an orphan drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

