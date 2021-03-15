Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.95

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 9717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.
In related news, COO David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $4,843,466.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,522,503 shares of company stock worth $94,124,150. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Revolve Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
