Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.95

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 9717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $4,843,466.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,522,503 shares of company stock worth $94,124,150. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Revolve Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

