REVV 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.36 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000643 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded up 63.6% against the dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $100.10 million and $38.36 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.54 or 0.00453201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00095525 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00571393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

