Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

