RH (NYSE:RH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RH. Wedbush raised their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.94.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $465.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,273. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $524.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of RH by 90.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RH by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RH by 5.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

