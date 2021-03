RH (NYSE:RH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RH. Wedbush raised their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.94.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $465.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,273. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $524.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of RH by 90.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RH by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RH by 5.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

