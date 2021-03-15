Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 12,161 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Alaska Air Group worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,473,000 after acquiring an additional 116,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,132,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,130,000 after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $68.02 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

