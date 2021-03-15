Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 40,763 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,763 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

